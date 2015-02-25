FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Pharmacyclics mulls sale; J&J, Novartis interested - Bloomberg
February 25, 2015 / 6:57 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 2-Pharmacyclics mulls sale; J&J, Novartis interested - Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds response from J&J, Novartis)

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Cancer drug maker Pharmacyclics Inc is exploring a sale and has attracted interest from Johnson & Johnson and Novartis AG, Bloomberg reported.

Pharmacyclics could fetch $17 billion-$18 billion from a possible sale, Bloomberg said on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. (bloom.bg/18lMhwc)

The company, whose shares jumped as much as 22.6 percent to hit a record-high of $231.09, was up about 16 percent in afternoon trading. Pharmacyclics had a market capitalization of about $14 billion as of Tuesday’s close.

Representatives of all three companies declined to comment.

Sunnyvale, California-based Pharmacyclics co-markets blood cancer drug Imbruvica with J&J’s Janssen unit.

Sales of Imbruvica, which got U.S. Food & Drug Administration clearance for a fourth indication last month, are expected to touch $1 billion in the United States this year, Pharmacyclics has said. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

