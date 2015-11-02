FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Zoetis to buy aquaculture pharma company for $765 mln
November 2, 2015 / 10:45 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Zoetis to buy aquaculture pharma company for $765 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details)

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Animal health company Zoetis Inc said it agreed to buy Pharmaq, a pharmaceutical company catering to the aquaculture industry, for $765 million.

Pharmaq, with revenue of about $80 million in 2014, is considered a market leader in sales of vaccines for farmed fish.

Zoetis is purchasing Pharmaq from a company owned by the global investment firm Permira and expects to close the deal this month.

Zoetis said it expected the transaction to be neutral in 2016 and add to adjusted earnings thereafter.

The company’s shares closed at $44.24 on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)

