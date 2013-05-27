FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia's Pharmaxis to cut 48 jobs in cost reduction move
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
May 27, 2013 / 11:27 PM / 4 years ago

Australia's Pharmaxis to cut 48 jobs in cost reduction move

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, May 28 (Reuters) - Australian pharmaceutical company Pharmaxis Ltd said on Tuesday it would cut 48 jobs as part of its cost reduction measures to addressing risks in drug development.

The company, producer of chronic respiratory drugs, has been hit after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said its Bronchitol could not be approved for marketing for treatment of cystic fibrosis in U.S.

The company would reduce its March 2013 annualized cash cost base by about 29 percent and the annualized cash loss by about 37 percent, it said in a statement to the Australian Securities Exchange. (Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Paul Tait)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.