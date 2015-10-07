FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-(Official) PharMerica to pay $9.25 mln over allegations of kickbacks from Abbott Labs -DOJ
October 7, 2015 / 3:51 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-(Official) PharMerica to pay $9.25 mln over allegations of kickbacks from Abbott Labs -DOJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Department of Justice corrects amount going to federal government to $6.75 million from $7.6 million in second paragraph)

WASHINGTON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Nursing home pharmacy PharMerica Corp will pay $9.25 million “to resolve allegations that it solicited and received kickbacks” to promote Abbott Labs’ psychiatric drug Depakote for nursing home patients, the Department of Justice said on Wednesday.

About $6.75 million of the settlement will go to the federal government and $2.5 million will be used to cover Medicaid claims from states that opt to join the settlement, the department said in a statement. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

