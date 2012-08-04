FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pharming CFO to step down at end of August
August 4, 2012 / 8:31 AM / 5 years ago

Pharming CFO to step down at end of August

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Pharming’s Chief Financial Officer will leave the company at the end of August, the firm said in a statement late on Friday.

Pharming, a biotechnology company which makes drugs in the milk of genetically modified rabbits, announced a restructuring plan on Thursday to cut costs by around 3-5.5 million euros a year over the coming 12-18 months.

Karl Keegan, who has been Pharming’s chief financial officer for two years, will take up an unspecified post in the U.K. and Chief Executive Sijmen de Vries will asssume the CFO’s duties, Pharming said.

The firm said that in light of the restructuring and Keegan’s resignation, the future size of the Board of Management will also be evaluated.

Last month Pharming said it had appointed bankers to help it explore strategic options for partnering or selling the company.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
