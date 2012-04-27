FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pharmstandard Q1 revenue down as Russia dodges 'flu
April 27, 2012 / 6:46 AM / 5 years ago

Pharmstandard Q1 revenue down as Russia dodges 'flu

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 27 (Reuters) - Pharmstandard, Russia’s top drugmaker, posted 8.8 billion roubles ($307 million) net profit for 2011, up 23.3 percent year-on-year due to strong sales, the company said on Friday.

Pharmstandard also said its revenue in the first quarter 2012 amounted to 8.2 billion roubles, down 30.1 percent from the same period last year, partly affected “by the absence of flu pandemic in Russia”.

It added that its 2011 revenues were up almost 44 percent to 42.7 billion roubles, while earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) added 23.2 percent to 11.9 billion roubles. ($1 = 29.3200 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, Editing by Douglas Busvine)

