August 29, 2012 / 6:16 AM / in 5 years

Russia's Pharmstandard H1 earnings down 27 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Pharmstandard, Russia’s top drugmaker, posted on Wednesday a 27 percent fall in first-half net profit to 3.07 billion roubles ($95.89 million), slightly below a 3.19 billion rouble analyst forecast.

Pharmstandard also said in a statement its fist half earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) amounted to 4.13 billion roubles, below a 4.55 billion rouble forecast.

The company earlier reported a 13.3 percent fall in first-half revenues to 16.2 billion roubles due to weaker sales of anti-flu drugs and changes in regulation of distribution of codeine-containing medication.

