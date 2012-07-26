FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Pharmstandard Q2 sales rise 15 pct
July 26, 2012 / 7:24 AM / 5 years ago

Russia's Pharmstandard Q2 sales rise 15 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q2 revenues rise after a 30 pct decrease in Q1

* Growth comes despite regulatory tightening

* H1 sales down yr/yr due to weak flu season in Q1

MOSCOW, July 26 (Reuters) - Pharmstandard, Russia’s top drugmaker, posted a 14.7 percent year-on-year rise in second-quarter sales on Thursday after they fell by a third the previous quarter, despite regulatory tightening.

Pharmstandard’s revenue amounted to 8.0 billion roubles ($244.16 million) in the April through June period against 6.98 billion in the same period last year, the company said in a statement.

The growth comes despite a change in regulation of sales of codeine-containing medication which led to a 54 percent drop in revenue from such products compared with the year earlier.

The Russian government earlier banned non-prescription sales of pain relievers containing codeine on concerns over their growing use as a drugs component.

First-half sales were still down 13.3 percent to stand at 16.2 billion roubles mainly due to weaker sales of anti-flu drugs in the first quarter than a year ago.

Pharmstandard’s Moscow-traded shares were up 2.47 percent by 0650 GMT to 1,370 roubles, outperforming the broad market .

