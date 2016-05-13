FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Pharmswell Bio says conversion of sixth convertible bonds worth 1.3 bln won
May 13, 2016 / 7:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Pharmswell Bio says conversion of sixth convertible bonds worth 1.3 bln won

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 13 (Reuters) - PharmswellBio Co., Ltd. :

* Says 200 mln won worth of its sixth convertible bonds have been converted into 42,517 shares of the company at 4,704 won per share, as of April 22, with listing date of May 13

* Says 300 mln won worth of its sixth convertible bonds have been converted into 63,775 shares of the company at 4,704 won per share, as of May 12, with listing date of May 27

* Says 800 mln won worth of its sixth convertible bonds have been converted into 170,067 shares of the company at 4,704 won per share, as of May 13, with listing date of May 27

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/qXjrIw

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
