FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Egypt's Pharos Holding plans to double assets under management
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
January 18, 2016 / 3:28 PM / 2 years ago

Egypt's Pharos Holding plans to double assets under management

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CAIRO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Egypt’s Pharos Holding investment bank is planning to double its assets under management this year and to expand regionally, its chief executive Elwy Taymour said on Monday.

“We are now managing around 800 million Egyptian pounds ($100 million) and are targeting this year to double that figure,” he said, adding that they expect to achieve that through new hires who will bring their clients with them.

Pharos Holding is an investment bank in Cairo with private equity, asset management, securities brokerage and bookkeeping operations.

Elwy said the time was right to expand both locally and regionally to take advantage of the current opportunities and lower prices.

“I don’t want to wait until we get to the top of the cycle to start expanding, I’d rather invest at the bottom of the cycle when things are cheaper... So this is probably the right time to do it and we have regional ambitions,” Taymour added.

The firm is working on nine mergers and acquisitions in retail, beverage, education, pharmaceutical and financial services sectors with a total value of 3-4 billion Egyptian pounds.

It is also working on two IPOs in Egypt that are expected to be complete between July and December of this year.

Egypt’s economy has been struggling since a popular uprising against ruler Hosni Mubarak in 2011 drove tourists and foreign investors away. Foreign reserves fell from $36 billion in 2011 to around $16.4 billion. ($1 = 7.8300 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Asma Alsharif)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.