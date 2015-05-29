Vietnam's Phat Dat targets six-fold 2015 net profit jump

HO CHI MINH CITY, May 29 (Reuters) - Vietnam’s Phat Dat Real Estate Development Corp is targeting a 2015 net profit of 300 billion dong ($13.8 million), six times its 2014 result, on higher sales from residential projects, its chairman said on Friday.

The company expects to launch property projects worth at least $196 million in 2015 as it bets on a pick-up in a real estate market, Nguyen Van Dat told Reuters in an interview.

He said he also plans to conduct a $500 million initial public offering of his TCL Shipping company on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange in late 2016 or early 2017.