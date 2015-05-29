FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vietnam's Phat Dat targets six-fold 2015 net profit jump
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 29, 2015 / 11:24 AM / 2 years ago

Vietnam's Phat Dat targets six-fold 2015 net profit jump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HO CHI MINH CITY, May 29 (Reuters) - Vietnam’s Phat Dat Real Estate Development Corp is targeting a 2015 net profit of 300 billion dong ($13.8 million), six times its 2014 result, on higher sales from residential projects, its chairman said on Friday.

The company expects to launch property projects worth at least $196 million in 2015 as it bets on a pick-up in a real estate market, Nguyen Van Dat told Reuters in an interview.

He said he also plans to conduct a $500 million initial public offering of his TCL Shipping company on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange in late 2016 or early 2017.

$1 = 21,785 dong Reporting by Mai Nguyen; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.