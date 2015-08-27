FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Egypt's Pioneers Holdings' Q2 profit triples
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
August 27, 2015 / 10:52 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Egypt's Pioneers Holdings' Q2 profit triples

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, CEO interview)

CAIRO, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Egypt’s Pioneers Holding posted a second-quarter net profit of 321.9 million Egyptian pounds ($41.14 million) on Thursday, up from 96 million a year earlier, on strong revenue growth in its subsidiaries.

The company posted second quarter revenues of 1.61 billion Egyptian pounds, up from 444.11 million pounds during the same period last year, Pioneers said in a statement to the Cairo bourse.

“The main reason for the leap in profits was the strong performance of the real estate and industrial companies that are part of Pioneers,” chief executive Walid Zaki told Reuters.

The results show the success of Pioneers’ strategy of acquiring stakes in other companies since 2011, Zaki said.

Shares of Pioneers were trading at 6.96 pounds at 1015 GMT, up 9.95 percent.

Pioneers will work in the coming period to increase its holdings in subsidiary companies, Zaki said.

Pioneers specialises in market research and brokerage services but also has investment arms in real estate, industry and financial services.

Some of the companies Pioneers has acquired significant stakes in are Cairo for Housing and Development, Roaya Group, United Housing, Universal for Paper and Packaging Materials, and Electro Cable Egypt.

$1 = 7.8250 Egyptian pounds Reporting by Ehab Farouk; writing by Shadi Bushra; editing by Jason Neely and William Hardy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.