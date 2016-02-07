FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt's Palm Hills posts 2015 Q4 profit of $26 million
February 7, 2016 / 7:16 AM / 2 years ago

Egypt's Palm Hills posts 2015 Q4 profit of $26 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Palm Hills, Egypt’s second-largest listed property developer, reported on Sunday a rise in fourth-quarter net profits to 203.5 million Egyptian pounds ($25.99 million) from 89.2 million pounds in the same period last year.

The company posted a net profit of 1.03 billion pounds for the 2015 full year, up from 353.3 million pounds in 2014.

Its board of directors proposed a cash dividend of 0.15 pounds per share and bonus shares issuance of one bonus share for each 20 shares held, the company said in a statement.

$1 = 7.8300 Egyptian pounds Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein

