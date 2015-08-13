FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Profits quadruple at Egyptian property group Palm Hills in Q2
#Financials
August 13, 2015 / 8:51 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Profits quadruple at Egyptian property group Palm Hills in Q2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds revenues)

CAIRO, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Palm Hills, Egypt’s second-biggest listed property developer, reported on Thursday a four-fold increase in second-quarter net profits on the back of increasing revenues, the company said on Thursday.

Palm Hills reported quarterly net profit of 431.2 million Egyptian pounds ($55.07 million), up from 84.7 million pounds in the same period last year.

The company’s quarterly revenues rose about 65 percent to 729.37 million pounds, up from 441.29 million pounds a year ago, Palm Hills said in the statement on the Egyptian bourse.

The Egyptian developer also saw first half profits jump to 645.95 million pounds, from 134.44 million in the same period last year. ($1 = 7.8300 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting By Ehab Farouk; Writing By Shadi Bushra; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
