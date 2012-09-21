FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue - PH Glatfelter sells $250 mln in notes
September 21, 2012 / 6:31 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue - PH Glatfelter sells $250 mln in notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 21 (Reuters) - P.H. Glatfelter Co on Friday sold $250
million of senior notes in the 144a private placement market,
said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
    The size of the deal was increased from the originally
planned $200 million.  
    J.P. Morgan was the sole bookrunning manager for the sale.

BORROWER: P.H. GLATFELTER

AMT $250 MLN    COUPON 5.375 PCT   MATURITY    10/15/2020   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   04/15/2013
MOODY'S Ba1     YIELD 5.375 PCT    SETTLEMENT  10/03/2012   
S&P BB-PLUS     SPREAD 399 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

