New Issue - PH Glatfelter sells $250 mln in notes

Sept 21 (Reuters) - P.H. Glatfelter Co on Friday sold $250 million of senior notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased from the originally planned $200 million. J.P. Morgan was the sole bookrunning manager for the sale. BORROWER: P.H. GLATFELTER AMT $250 MLN COUPON 5.375 PCT MATURITY 10/15/2020 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 04/15/2013 MOODY'S Ba1 YIELD 5.375 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/03/2012 S&P BB-PLUS SPREAD 399 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS