#Westlaw News
October 7, 2015 / 10:52 AM / 2 years ago

Business groups challenge CFPB sanctions against PHH Corp

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Leading U.S. business groups on Monday pressed a federal appeals court in Washington to overturn sanctions imposed on the mortgage lender PHH Corp by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, arguing that the penalized conduct was considered legal for decades.

The business groups’ arguments, filed in several friend of the court briefs, are the latest in a number legal challenges to enforcement actions by the CFPB, the financial watchdog created by the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial reform act.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1RtymoB

