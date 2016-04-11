FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Case against mortgage lender over excessive insurance fees moves forward
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
April 11, 2016 / 9:11 PM / a year ago

Case against mortgage lender over excessive insurance fees moves forward

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

PHH Mortgage Corp must face a proposed class action accusing it of racketeering by charging excessive amounts for insurance homeowners were forced to buy, a federal judge in New Jersey has ruled.

In a decision on Friday, U.S. District Judge Noel Hillman rejected an argument by PHH that the lawsuit was barred by the “filed-rate” doctrine, which prohibits legal challenges to insurance rates that have been filed with and approved by state regulators.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/22pFUg6

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.