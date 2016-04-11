Case against mortgage lender over excessive insurance fees moves forward

PHH Mortgage Corp must face a proposed class action accusing it of racketeering by charging excessive amounts for insurance homeowners were forced to buy, a federal judge in New Jersey has ruled.

In a decision on Friday, U.S. District Judge Noel Hillman rejected an argument by PHH that the lawsuit was barred by the “filed-rate” doctrine, which prohibits legal challenges to insurance rates that have been filed with and approved by state regulators.

