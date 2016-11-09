FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
PHH to pay $28 mln fine over mortgage practices, NY governor says
November 9, 2016

PHH to pay $28 mln fine over mortgage practices, NY governor says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - PHH Corp will pay a $28 million fine after examiners uncovered "persistent shortcomings" in its mortgage origination and servicing practices, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Wednesday.

The settlement with the company's PHH Mortgage Corp unit and its PHH Home Loans LLC affiliate requires them to hire a third-party auditor, under a consent order for violations of federal and state laws designed to protect homeowners, Cuomo said. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in Washington, D.C.)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
