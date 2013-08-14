FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philadelphia scales back $200 mln bond deal by 15 pct
#Market News
August 14, 2013

Philadelphia scales back $200 mln bond deal by 15 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - The city of Philadelphia on Wednesday cut the size of its planned $200 million revenue bond sale by $30 million, or 15 percent, according to initial pricing information.

The top yield was 5.22 percent on bonds maturing in 30 years with a 5.125 percent coupon. Ten-year bonds with both 4.00 percent and 5.00 percent coupons were priced at 3.51 percent, according to the information.

Proceeds of the sale will be used to finance water and wastewater projects. The lead manager on the deal is Morgan Stanley & Co.

