NEW YORK, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Philadelphia Energy Solutions Chief Executive Phil Rinaldi said he would retire effective March 2017, a source told Reuters Tuesday.

Rinaldi has helmed the privately-held company since Carlyle Group and Sunoco formed a joint venture to buy a Philadelphia refinery and logistics operation that was slated for closure. (Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw; Writing by Jessica Resnick-Ault)