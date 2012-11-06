FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S&P cuts W. Philadelphia Achievement Charter Elementary School revs
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 6, 2012 / 5:21 PM / in 5 years

S&P cuts W. Philadelphia Achievement Charter Elementary School revs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Service said on Tuesday it cut West Philadelphia Achievement Charter Elementary School’s revenue bonds to BB-plus from BBB-minus, affecting about $7.45 million of debt.

The bonds issued by the Philadelphia Authority for Industrial Development were cut to junk status reflecting weaker academic performance and greater enrollment levels exceeding the charter cap that presents a risk to future charter renewal, the rating agency said in a statement.

The rating agency said the downgrade also reflects its concerns about the school’s academic performance.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.