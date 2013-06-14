FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S&P raises Philadelphia's GO debt rating to A-minus
June 14, 2013 / 8:01 PM / 4 years ago

S&P raises Philadelphia's GO debt rating to A-minus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said on Friday it raised Philadelphia’s general obligation rating one notch to A-minus from BBB-plus, with a stable outlook.

S&P said the upgrade reflects the Pennsylvania city’s “progress in restoring its general fund balance through cost containment as well as stronger revenue streams.”

The rating agency also raised its rating on the Philadelphia Redevelopment Authority, Philadelphia Industrial Development Authority and Philadelphia Municipal Authority’s GO-equivalent appropriation debt to A-minus from BBB-plus.

