UPDATE 1-Fitch cuts Philadelphia schools' credit rating

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings downgraded its underlying credit rating on Philadelphia’s public school system on Tuesday to BBB-minus from BBB, citing concerns about a continuing operating deficit.

The action affects $2.8 billion of outstanding debt.

Fitch also assigned an AA rating to $300 million of school lease revenue bonds that are scheduled to go on sale the week of Oct. 22 to help pay operating expenses for the Philadelphia School District.

The higher rating on the proposed issue comes because the bonds are backed by a Pennsylvania intercept program and issued through a conduit, the State Public School Building Authority.

Fitch has a negative outlook on the authority, because of its negative outlook on Pennsylvania’s general obligation bonds.

The downgrade of the district’s underlying rating “reflects the continued deterioration of the district’s already tenuous financial position,” Fitch analysts said in a statement.

The district’s revised fiscal 2013 budget contains a $200 million operating deficit, which the district plans to shrink with the bonds it is selling this month.