Zebras escape circus, roam Philadelphia streets for about an hour
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
North Korea crisis
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
November 15, 2015 / 9:41 PM / 2 years ago

Zebras escape circus, roam Philadelphia streets for about an hour

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Two zebras broke free from a circus in Philadelphia on Sunday, bringing traffic to a crawl as they roamed city streets for about an hour and strolled past customers inside a fitness center, authorities said.

Video shown on local media showed police vehicles following in slow pursuit as the animals jockeyed their way through traffic before being captured.

“Zebras in custody. They are already sporting old-timey prisoner getup ahead of trial and sentencing,” Philadelphia Police said on their Twitter feed.

The zebras went on the loose from the UniverSoul Circus site in the city, the company said in a statement.

“Both have been safely corralled with no injuries,” it said.

Reporting by Jon Herskovitz in Austin, Texas; Editing by Alan Crosby

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
