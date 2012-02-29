Philippines' Philex Mining 2011 profit at record high

Feb 29 (Reuters) - Full year ending Dec. 31, 2011.

(in billion pesos unless stated)

Net income 5.77 vs 3.96

Core net income 5.57 vs 4.15

EBITDA 8.85 vs 6.57

Revenue 15.57 vs 13.06

EPS (peso) 1.17 vs 0.81

NOTE: Philex Mining Corp, the Philippines’ largest gold and copper miner, is partly owned by Hong Kong’s First Pacific Co Ltd. The company said its 2011 net profit was a record high.

EBITDA refers to earnings before interest, depreciation and amortisation.