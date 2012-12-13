FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK retailer Topshop to open first store in China
December 13, 2012 / 3:41 PM / 5 years ago

UK retailer Topshop to open first store in China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - British fashion chain Topshop, part of the Arcadia retail conglomerate owned by billionaire Philip Green, will open its first store in China in May 2013, the company said on Thursday.

The high street retailer, which already operates in 39 countries, will open in Hong Kong in partnership with department store chain Lane Crawford.

Expansion in the Far East has been earmarked a top priority for Topshop, which has opened 27 new stores in the region over the past year.

“I am confident that the fashion-loving Hong Kong customers will enjoy the retail experience and fantastic product offer that Topshop will deliver for them,” Green said.

Green recently sold a 25 percent stake in Topshop and Topman to U.S. private equity firm Leonard Green and Partners for 350 million pounds ($564.08 million). ($1 = 0.6205 British pounds) (Reporting by Li-mei Hoang, Editing by Christine Murray)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
