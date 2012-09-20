Philip Green calls bottom of UK retail market

* Says UK retail market has not got worse

* Says clothing retailers need seasonal weather

By James Davey

LONDON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - British billionaire Philip Green, owner of the Topshop-to-Bhs Arcadia retail conglomerate, said the UK retail market had stabilised, adding to hopes that consumers might help return the recession hit economy to growth.

“I don’t think it’s got any worse ... it’s flattened, it’s bottomed, now we’ve got to rebuild it,” Monaco-based Green told reporters on the sidelines of the World Retail Congress (WRC) on Thursday.

Arcadia, which also trades as the Topman, Burton, Dorothy Perkins, Miss Selfridge, Wallis and Evans brands, is Britain’s largest privately owned clothing retailer with more than 2,500 outlets, so Green’s prognosis is significant for an economy that dipped back into recession in the first quarter.

“The consumer has got their purse managed accordingly,” Green told the WRC, adding retailers had been forced to adapt.

“You’ve got to be newer, quicker, fresher than you’ve ever had to be,” he said.

Green, who bought department store chain Bhs for 200 million pounds ($324 million) in 2000, Arcadia for 850 million pounds in 2002 and has twice tried and failed to buy Marks & Spencer , said there were still a lot of pressures in Britain’s economy, while recent weather trends had not helped.

“We do seriously need a bit of seasonal weather, you need a bit of help.”

But unlike other store groups he did not call on the government to do more to stimulate growth, telling reporters: “I‘m a retailer not a politician, let’s help ourselves, we’ve got to go to work.”

Green’s optimistic comments on the economy chimed with those last week from M&S and grocer Sainsbury but contrasted with a cautious tone on the outlook from clothing retailer Next .

Britons have been cutting back on non-essential spending as their incomes suffer the worst squeeze for more than 30 years on the back of soaring food and fuel prices, higher taxes as a result of government austerity measures, and slow wage rises.

Official data on Thursday showed British retail sales ticked down in August driven by a slump in online sales as Britons watched the Olympics on television.

Green’s family was ranked 17th on the 2012 Sunday Times UK rich list with an estimated fortune of 3.3 billion pounds.