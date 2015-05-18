FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Philip Morris Q1 revenue falls 17 pct to 2.32 bln crowns
May 18, 2015 / 6:52 AM / 2 years ago

Czech Philip Morris Q1 revenue falls 17 pct to 2.32 bln crowns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, May 18 (Reuters) - Czech tobacco firm Philip Morris CR posted first-quarter revenue net of excise and value-added taxes of 2.32 billion Czech crowns ($97.01 million), down 17.2 percent on the year, it said on Monday.

Philip Morris CR said that revenue fell mainly due to a new manufacturing model, in which the company does not own materials for the production and is being remunerated for the service of transformation of materials into finished goods.

In this model, introduced on January 1, 2015, the company also ceased to record export shipments.

Gross profit rose in the first three months by 12.2 percent to 1.1 billion crowns. ($1 = 23.9160 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Robert Muller, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.