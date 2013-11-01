Century signs Manila Bay resort development deal, shares rise

MANILA, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Century Properties Group Inc signed a deal with a Philippine affiliate of Kazuo Okada’s Universal Entertainment Corp to develop part of a $2 billion gaming project, sending the Manila-listed developer’s shares higher.

Century Properties signed an agreement with Eagle I Landholdings Inc to develop five hectares of the Japanese billionaire’s entertainment and gaming resort project. The Manila-based developer also signed a separate deal to acquire a 36 percent interest in Eagle I, which owns the 44-hectare site.

“We’re not interested in operating the casino, we are just a locator at the Manila Bay Resorts,” spokeswoman Terrie Fucanan-Yu told Reuters on Friday, without giving a value to the investment deal or the development deal.

The deals will be approved once legal and regulatory requirements are met, she said.

Okada, whose companies in Manila are facing investigations, including an anti-dummy complaint for Eagle I’s land ownership, had been looking for a local partner partly to address foreign equity limits on land ownership.

Century Properties, a company led by the family of businessman Jose Antonio, went into talks with Okada after failed negotiations between the Japanese tycoon and the Gokongwei-led Robinsons Land Corp.

Robinsons Land was seeking a majority stake not only in Eagle I’s property but was also interested in Okada’s Tiger Resorts, Leisure and Entertainment Inc for the casino operations.

The deal collapsed in May, the same time the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and local counterpart, National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), were looking into bribery allegations against Okada involving his Manila project.

Universal has said it conducted its business in the Philippines lawfully.

In a statement on Friday, Century Properties said it will develop luxury retail and residential properties that will total over 300,000 sqm of gross floor area upon completion and will be issued with 432 million preferred shares.

Shares in Century Properties rose 5.2 percent in Manila trading, outperforming a weaker benchmark index.

Century Properties has 28 ongoing projects in various stages of construction in its mixed used developments in the capital Manila and nearby southwestern Cavite province.

Century’s twin deals with Okada’s Eagle I allows the developer a foothold in the Manila Entertainment City, one of the sites being considered to host the Asia Pacific Economic Forum (APEC) summit in 2015. (Reporting By Manuel Mogato; Editing by Ryan Woo)