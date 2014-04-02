FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Philip Morris to stop cigarette production in Australia
April 2, 2014 / 12:41 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Philip Morris to stop cigarette production in Australia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects reason given by company for decision to stop Australian production)

SYDNEY, April 2 (Reuters) - American cigarette and tobacco company Philip Morris International Inc said it will cease cigarette production in Australia this year because of restricted export opportunities due to government regulations.

About 180 jobs will be cut from its Australian centre in Moorabbin, Victoria by the year’s end, with production transferred to South Korea, the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Stephen Coates)

