REFILE-RESEARCH ALERT-Philip Morris: Goldman Sachs raises to buy

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Jan 11 (Reuters) - Philip Morris International Inc : * Goldman Sachs raises to buy from neutral; target price to $103 from $98 * Goldman Sachs adds to conviction buy list For a summary of rating and price target changes on U.S. companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Reuters Station users, click .1568 For a summary of rating and price target changes on Canadian companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Reuters Station users, click .4899