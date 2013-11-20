FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Philip Morris revises 2013 reported diluted EPS guidance to $5.37-$5.42
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
Cyber Risk
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 20, 2013 / 5:05 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Philip Morris revises 2013 reported diluted EPS guidance to $5.37-$5.42

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Philip Morris International Inc : * Revising most recent 2013 reported diluted EPS guidance to a range of $5.37

to $5.42 * Says is on track to surpass its four-year annual average pricing variance of

$1.8 billion in 2013 * Says forecasts total international cigarette industry volume to decline by

approximately 3.0% in 2013 * Says expects that international cigarette industry volume in 2014 could

decline by 2%-3% overall * Expects international cigarette industry volume in 2014 could decline by

2%-3% overall, by 7%-8% in EU region and by 9%-11% in Russia * Says announces its intention to enter the e-cigarette category during the

second half of 2014 * Says expects it should be able to grow its currency-neutral adjusted diluted

EPS by some 6% to 8% in 2014 * FY 2013 earnings per share view $5.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * FY 2014 earnings per share view $5.89 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.