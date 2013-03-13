FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Philip Morris International appoints company veteran as CEO
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 13, 2013 / 1:10 PM / 5 years ago

Philip Morris International appoints company veteran as CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 13 (Reuters) - Philip Morris International Inc, the maker of Marlboro and L&M cigarettes, said it appointed Andre Calantzopoulos as chief executive, marking his return to a role he gave up after the company’s spin-off from Altria Group Inc in 2008.

The company, which was the international business arm of Altria, was spun off in March 2008 as the parent focused more on its domestic U.S. market.

Calantzopoulos became the chief operating officer of the new company, while Altria’s then CEO Louis Camilleri took the helm at Philip Morris International.

Camilleri will stay on as chairman and help with the transition, the company said.

Philip Morris said it held 28.8 percent of the global cigarette market last year, excluding China and the United States.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.