UPDATE 1-Philip Morris sees less profit as dollar gains
June 21, 2012 / 1:35 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Philip Morris sees less profit as dollar gains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - Philip Morris International Inc forecast full-year earnings below Wall Street estimates, saying a strong dollar has hurt sales abroad.

The company, which sells Marlboro and other cigarettes overseas, said it now expects to earn between $5.10 a share and $5.20 a share for 2012. Analysts, on average, were expecting it to earn $5.23 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Philip Morris held about 16.0 percent share of the total international cigarette market in 2011.

Shares were trading down 1.1 percent at $87.53 in early New York Stock Exchange dealings.

