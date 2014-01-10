FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Philip Morris to build Europe plant for cigarette alternatives
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 10, 2014 / 12:05 PM / 4 years ago

Philip Morris to build Europe plant for cigarette alternatives

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Philip Morris International said on Friday it would invest up to 500 million euros ($679 million)to build a factory near Bologna, Italy to produce cigarette alternatives, a growing market as sales of traditional cigarettes weaken.

The company, which sells No. 1 cigarette brand Marlboro outside the United States, said construction on the factory is to begin immediately and take about two years. Once fully operational, it will employ up to 600 people.

The company’s “reduced risk” portfolio includes products that heat tobacco rather than burning it. It plans to accelerate commercialisation of one of these products in the second half of 2014 in selected cities, before a full market launch in 2015.

The company said last month that it was teaming up with Altria Group, which sells Marlboro cigarettes in the United States, to exclusively sell each others’ e-cigarettes and other alternative products.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.