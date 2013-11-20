FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Marlboro maker Philip Morris to enter e-cigarette business in 2014
November 20, 2013

Marlboro maker Philip Morris to enter e-cigarette business in 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Marlboro cigarettes maker Philip Morris International Inc raised its full-year profit forecast, citing a lower impact from unfavorable exchange rates, and said it would enter the e-cigarette business in the second half of 2014.

The world’s largest listed tobacco company raised its full-year earnings forecast to $5.37-$5.42 per share from $5.35-$5.40.

Analysts on average were expecting Philip Morris to earn $5.39 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Philip Morris shares were down 2.7 percent at $89 on Wednesday afternoon on the New York Stock Exchange.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
