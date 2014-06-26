FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Marlboro maker Philip Morris cuts 2014 earnings forecast
June 26, 2014 / 7:40 AM / 3 years ago

Marlboro maker Philip Morris cuts 2014 earnings forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) - Cigarette and tobacco company Philip Morris International Inc cut its 2014 earnings forecast saying it is proving to be a “complex and truly atypical” year for the company.

The Marlboro cigarettes maker now expects to earn $4.87-$4.97 per share, lower than the $5.09-$5.19 per share it expected earlier.

“We continue to face significant currency headwinds, an improving but weak macro-economic environment in the European Union and known challenges in Asia,” Chief Executive Andre Calantzopoulos said in a statement.

However, the company expects adjusted profit in 2014 to rise 6 to 8 percent from the $5.40 it reported last year. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

