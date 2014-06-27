FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Philip Morris seeks review of EU tobacco law
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 27, 2014 / 12:01 PM / 3 years ago

Philip Morris seeks review of EU tobacco law

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, June 27 (Reuters) - Marlboro cigarette maker Philip Morris International is seeking to challenge Europe’s new laws on tobacco products, the latest clash between Big Tobacco and governments seeking tighter regulation.

Philip Morris, the world’s biggest international cigarette company, said it filed papers on Friday in an English court seeking a review of the EU’s Tobacco Products Directive (TPD) by the Court of Justice of the European Union.

The directive, which entered into force last month, requires measures including pictorial and text health warnings across 65 percent of tobacco packages, deeper track and trace capabilities to fight the illicit trade in cigarettes and a ban on menthol cigarettes after a four-year phase-out period.

Philip Morris is asking the court to review whether the directive complies with EU treaties in three areas. The first is whether the ban on menthol disrupts the internal market, the second is whether an apparent ban on “truthful and non-misleading claims” on packages hurts consumers’ rights to information, and the third is whether the delegation of powers to the European Commission complies with EU treaties.

The review process is expected to take as much as two to three years, Philip Morris said. (Reporting by Martinne Geller; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.