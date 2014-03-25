FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philip Morris CR proposes lower dividend, dissolving reserve fund
March 25, 2014 / 7:56 AM / 3 years ago

Philip Morris CR proposes lower dividend, dissolving reserve fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, March 25 (Reuters) - Cigarette maker Philip Morris CR said on Tuesday it would propose to pay out a 820 crown dividend per share from 2013 and retained profits, for a payout of 2.25 billion crowns ($113.02 million).

The firm, majority owned by Philip Morris International , said it would also propose to shareholders at an annual meeting due on April 25 to dissolve a reserve fund and distribute 60 crowns per share from the operation.

Last year’s dividend was 900 crowns.

PM CR said 2013 consolidated net profit dropped by 8.8 percent to 2.23 billion crowns, putting earnings per share at 811 crowns.

The company said sales remained under pressure in 2013, with consolidated revenue excluding value-added and excise tax falling 1.5 pct to 12.77 billion crowns, and Czech market share down by 2.1 pct points. ($1 = 19.9075 Czech Crowns) (Reporting by Jan Lopatka)

