FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Philippines says Q4 farm output seen growing 3 pct, same pace as Q3
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 22, 2016 / 3:26 AM / 9 months ago

Philippines says Q4 farm output seen growing 3 pct, same pace as Q3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The Philippines' agricultural output is seen growing 3 percent in the final three months of the year, at the same level as the previous quarter, the farm minister said on Tuesday.

Emmanuel Pinol told reporters agriculture growth was also forecast to sustain its "robust" pace next year, barring strong typhoons, due to greater demand for fish products from China.

Agricultural output grew 3 percent in the third quarter compared with a year ago, rebounding from a contraction in the June quarter when a dry spell due to a El Niño weather event hurt crops and fish production.

Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.