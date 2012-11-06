Philippine c.bank says has multiple tools to maintain market stability

MANILA, Nov 6 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank has other tools aside from market presence to maintain price and financial stability and it will use them if needed, Governor Amando Tetangco said on Tuesday.

Tetangco did not elaborate, but his deputy Diwa Guinigundo earlier told Reuters that policymakers were always looking at further liberalising foreign exchange rules.

Authorities are closely watching capital flows into the Philippines because of their potential impact on growth and inflation. (Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Richard Borsuk)