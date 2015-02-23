FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INTERVIEW-Philippine c.bank: Any rate hike need not be in sync with Fed
#Financial Services and Real Estate
February 23, 2015 / 9:56 AM / 3 years ago

INTERVIEW-Philippine c.bank: Any rate hike need not be in sync with Fed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, Feb 23 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank can afford to leave its policy settings on hold for most of this year, and the timing and magnitude of any interest rate hike would not be determined by the U.S. Federal Reserve’s actions, its governor said on Monday.

“It does not have to be in sync with the Fed, neither should it be in the same magnitude as any change in the Fed,” Amando Tetangco told Reuters in an interview at his Manila office.

Tetangco also said while the central bank considers foreign exchange rate movements when it reviews monetary policy, the currency level was not the primary driver for a policy action.

Reporting by Karen Lema and Rosemarie Francisco; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

