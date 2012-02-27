FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines' bad loan ratio falls to 2.23 pct in Dec
February 27, 2012 / 6:10 AM / 6 years ago

Philippines' bad loan ratio falls to 2.23 pct in Dec

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* December NPL ratio lower than November’s 2.39 pct

* Total loan portfolio up nearly 2 pct mth/mth, 15 pct y/y

MANILA, Feb 27 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank on Monday released data on commercial banks’ non-performing loans (NPLs) as of December.

The following shows soured loans of banks as a percentage of their outstanding loans:

Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug July June May

NPL ratio 2.23 2.39 2.54 2.46 2.52 2.45 2.45 2.80

CONTEXT:

- Total loan portfolio reached 3.22 trillion Philippine pesos ($74.9 billion) in December, climbing nearly 2 percent from November and 15 percent from a year earlier, the central bank said in a statement.

- Bad loans net of interbank loans were 2.35 percent of total loans in December, lower than November’s 2.53 percent and the previous year’s 3.10 percent.

- Commercial banks’ loan growth net of reverse repurchase deals eased to 19.3 percent in December from 22.5 percent in November, which was the highest since February 2009.

- Non-performing loans (NPL) stayed below 3 percent of banks’ total loans for the 11th straight month in December.

- Bad loans peaked at more than 18 percent in October 2001 following defaults by corporate borrowers as a consequence of the Asian crisis. Since then, banks have set higher provisions against potential credit losses and more stringent rules and regulations on loans.

LINKS:

- For the release on bad loans, click on Philippine central bank website www.bsp.gov.ph ($1 = 42.99 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

