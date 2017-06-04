FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 4, 2017 / 4:21 AM / 2 months ago

CORRECTED-Police identify lone gunman behind Philippine casino attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects name of lone gunman, and surname of policeman in 3rd para))

MANILA, June 4 (Reuters) - The lone gunman behind Friday's deadly attack on a casino in the Philippine capital has been identified as Jessie Javier Carlos, a 42-year old Filipino, police said. "We have finally established the identity of the perpetrator," Oscar Albayalde, chief of the capital's police office, told a media briefing on Sunday. "He is heavily indebted due to being hooked on casino gambling, according to his immediate family," Albayalde said, reiterating the attack was not a terrorist act.

The casino's CCTV showed the gunman firing shots at the ceiling and setting gaming tables ablaze. At least 36 people died. (Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Kim Coghill)

