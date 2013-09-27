FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines' Aboitiz to issue $231 mln retail bonds
#Credit Markets
September 27, 2013 / 1:18 AM / 4 years ago

Philippines' Aboitiz to issue $231 mln retail bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Philippine conglomerate Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc plans to raise 10 billion pesos ($231 million) in a public offering of retail bonds in the fourth quarter, it said on Friday.

Proceeds will be used to finance investment and for general corporate purposes, it said in a filing to the Philippine Stock Exchange.

Aboitiz, which has interests in power, banking and food, is looking to issue the bonds at seven-year and 10-year maturities, and has tapped First Metro Investment Corp as issue manager.

$1 = 43.2350 pesos Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Eric Meijer

