Philippines' Aboitiz to issue $231 mln retail bonds

MANILA, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Philippine conglomerate Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc plans to raise 10 billion pesos ($231 million) in a public offering of retail bonds in the fourth quarter, it said on Friday.

Proceeds will be used to finance investment and for general corporate purposes, it said in a filing to the Philippine Stock Exchange.

Aboitiz, which has interests in power, banking and food, is looking to issue the bonds at seven-year and 10-year maturities, and has tapped First Metro Investment Corp as issue manager.