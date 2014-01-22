FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Philippines' 2013 farm output rises 1.15 pct, below target
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S.
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 22, 2014 / 5:20 AM / 4 years ago

Philippines' 2013 farm output rises 1.15 pct, below target

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MANILA, Jan 22 (Reuters) - The Philippines’ agricultural output last year rose 1.15 percent, way below the government’s 4.3-5.3 percent growth target, as a series of natural calamities hit crops including rice, the Department of Agriculture said on Wednesday.

Higher poultry, livestock and fisheries production however, helped offset losses in crops, the agency said in a statement.

Typhoon Haiyan, one of the strongest storms ever to make landfall, hit agricultural areas in central Philippines in November, destroying crops such as rice, corn, sugar and coconut.

Unmilled rice output of one of the world’s biggest importers of the grain rose 2.3 percent last year to 18.44 million tonnes. That was about 2 million tonnes lower, as expected, than the government’s target set under its food self-sufficiency programme this year.

Agriculture Secretary Proceso Alcala said in a statement 2013 was a “a very challenging year.”

“It also reminds us how weather-dependent agriculture is, and therefore the need to promote and support diversification and value-adding in food processing,” he said.

Agricultural output accounts for about a fifth of the Southeast Asian nation’s gross domestic product. The government will release official 2013 GDP data on Jan. 30.

Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Rosemarie Francisco

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.