FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Six groups interested in bidding for $2.34 bln Philippine airport deals-official
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
August 17, 2015 / 9:06 AM / 2 years ago

Six groups interested in bidding for $2.34 bln Philippine airport deals-official

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MANILA, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Six consortia have expressed interest in bidding for two packages of Philippine airport projects worth $2.34 billion and that are due to be operated privately for 30 years, a government official said.

The bids are part of a programme to upgrade ageing infrastructure in one of Asia’s fastest growing economies, and involve the central Bacolod-Silay and Iloilo International airports and the Davao, Laguindingan and Bohol airport projects in central and southern Philippines.

Cosette Canilao, head of the government’s Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Centre, told reporters the following consortia had submitted pre-qualification documents. Binding bids will be opened in January.

1. Metro Pacific Investments Corp in partnership with Philippines Airports Management Co, a joint venture between global airport operators Aéroports de Paris SA and TAV Havalimanlari Holdings AS

2. San Miguel Corp

3. Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc and French firm VINCI Airports

4. India’s GMR Infrastructure Ltd and the Philippines’ Megawide Construction Corp

5. Japan’s Sojitz Corp, Japan Airport Terminal Co Ltd and Filinvest Group

6. Union Equities Corp.

JG Summit Holdings Inc, and Philippine Skylanders Inc, which have had expressed interest in the project, did not submit pre-qualification documents, Canilao said. ($1 = 46.3000 Philippine pesos)

Reporting By Neil Jerome Morales and Enrico Dela Cruz; Editing by Miral Fahmy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.