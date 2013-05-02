FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines' Asia United prices IPO at midpoint of indicative range
May 2, 2013 / 11:47 PM / 4 years ago

Philippines' Asia United prices IPO at midpoint of indicative range

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, May 3 (Reuters) - Philippine lender Asia United Bank (AUB) has priced its initial public offer at the midpoint of an indicative range, an underwriter said on Friday, with the issue oversubscribed a day after the Philippines bagged its second investment grade rating.

The offer, which will run from May 7-14, will raise 8.36 billion pesos ($203.6 million) at a final price of 95 pesos a share, said UBS, one of the bank’s underwriters.

On Thursday, Standard & Poor’s raised the Southeast Asian country’s debt rating to investment grade, its second upgrade in less than two months.

AUB had announced an indicative price range of 80 pesos to 110 pesos ahead of the roadshow. Its offer, the second IPO by a Philippine company this year, consists of 80 million primary shares and an over-allotment option of 8 million shares.

$1 = 41.0650 Philippine pesos Reporting by Rosemarie Francisco; Editing by Paul Tait

