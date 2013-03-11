FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Philippines' Ayala Corp 2012 profit up 12 pct
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 11, 2013 / 6:12 AM / in 5 years

Philippines' Ayala Corp 2012 profit up 12 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, March 11 (Reuters) - Philippine conglomerate Ayala Corp’s net income rose 12 percent in 2012 supported by strong performances in real estate, banking and water.

Ayala, which has a market capitalisation of $8.3 billion making it the country’s second most valuable conglomerate, made net profit of 10.6 billion pesos ($261 million) in 2012, up from 9.4 billion pesos in 2011, it said on Monday.

Core net income, which excludes depreciation charges and one-off items, jumped 32 percent to 11.6 billion pesos in the same period.

Ayala owns the country’s biggest property firm Ayala Land Inc, its second biggest telecommunications carrier Globe Telecom, and most valuable lender Bank of the Philippine Islands, among other businesses.

For more on the company's earnings results, click on link.reuters.com/tut56t

$1 = 40.68 Philippine pesos Reporting by Rosemarie Francisco; Editing by Daniel Magnowski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.