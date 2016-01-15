REFILE-Philippines' Ayala sets sights on $6.5 bln infrastructure deals

(Corrects verb form in headline)

MANILA, Jan 15 (Reuters) - The Philippines’ Ayala Corp is studying bidding for three more infrastructure projects worth about 311 billion pesos ($6.5 billion) under President Benigno Aquino’s flagship Public-Private Partnership (PPP) programme, a company official said.

The government has approved several PPP transport projects, but Ayala is being selective in infrastructure investment for now, said John Eric Francia, head of the energy and infrastructure group at the Philippines’ oldest conglomerate.

Some of the projects are unlikely to be awarded before Aquino ends his six-year term in June.

“(But) chances are (the next administration) will continue the PPP programme because there’s already a momentum,” Francia told reporters on Friday.

Ayala is “seriously looking” at the LRT Line 6 railway project near the Philippine capital with an indicative cost of 65.1 billion pesos, he said.

It is also studying bidding for the upgrade of Manila’s international airport costing 74.6 billion pesos, and the 171-billion-peso South Line of the North-South Railway project involving the revival of Southeast Asia’s oldest rail network.

Francia, president of Ayala’s unlisted AC Infrastructure Holdings Corp unit, said the group was open to bringing on board partners, including foreigners, if it pursues the bids.

Rival bids are expected from other conglomerates, such as Metro Pacific Investments Corp and San Miguel Corp .

Ayala now has three infrastructure projects in its portfolio with committed equity of close to $1 billion, including LRT Line 1, Manila’s oldest elevated commuter train system.

Ayala Corp controls some of the country's biggest companies, such as Ayala Land Inc, Globe Telecom Inc, Bank of the Philippine Islands, Manila Water Co Inc and Integrated Micro-Electronics Inc.